Woman found dead in Gary, police investigating as homicide

Police in northwest Indiana are conducting a homicide investigation after a person was found dead Saturday in Gary.

Officers responded to a call of a person down about 3:12 p.m. in the 300 block of West 30th Avenue and found a female on the ground, Gary police said.

She was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene by the Lake County coroner’s office, police said.

"The nature of her injuries is yet to be determined due to the weather conditions," police said.

The Homicide Unit is leading the investigation, police said.