Woman found dead in hotel in Evanston

An employee found a woman dead inside a Holiday Inn hotel in Evanston on Saturday.

The woman was found dead inside a sixth floor room on Sherman Avenue around 11:16 a.m., Evanston police said.

The woman is described as Black, and in her 20s or 30s. She has not been identified. The cause of death is not known.

Police said there appears to be no danger to the public, and the Holiday Inn is still open.

Evanston police are asking for tips at 847-866-5040. You can text a tip to CRIMES (274637); start your message with EPDTIP.