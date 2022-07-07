Woman found dead in North Side Chicago alley: police

A woman was found dead in an alley Thursday morning on Chicago's Far North Side.

Around 6:30 a.m., police say the woman was found unresponsive in the 4500 block of North Malden Street in the Uptown neighborhood.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Her identity and age are not yet known.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Detectives are conducting a death investigation.

An autopsy is pending, police said.

No further details were immediately available.