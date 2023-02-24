Woman found dead in Little Village alley identified

A young woman who was found dead in an alley in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood early Wednesday morning has been identified.

Police say an unidentified female victim was found unresponsive in an alley in the 2400 block of South Drake Avenue just before 3 a.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner identified the woman as 20-year-old Reina Cristina Ical Seb of the 4100 block W. 24th Place.

Area Four detectives are investigating the death.