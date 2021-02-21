Woman found dead lying in Park Ridge snowbank: police

A woman’s body was discovered lying in a snowbank Saturday afternoon in suburban Park Ridge.

Officers found the woman’s body about 12:30 p.m. lying in a snowbank in the rear parking lot of 800 West Higgins Road, according to a statement from Park Ridge police.

The woman has not yet been identified but is believed to be about 40 years old, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet ruled on a cause of death, police said.

Park Ridge Police and the Major Case Assistance Team are conducting a death investigation.