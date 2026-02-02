Homicide investigation underway after south suburban bar owner found dead: sheriff

The Brief The owner of The Line bar in rural Momence, Illinois, Courtney M. Drysdale, 30, was found dead Monday afternoon and authorities are investigating the case as a homicide. Kankakee County sheriff’s deputies responded just before noon and pronounced her dead at the scene; no further details have been released. The bar announced it is closed until further notice, and officials are asking anyone with information to contact law enforcement or Crime Stoppers.



The owner of a bar in Chicago's far south suburbs was found dead Monday afternoon and authorities are investigating the death as a homicide.

What we know:

Kankakee County sheriff’s deputies were called to the bar, The Line, in rural Momence, near the Illinois-Indiana state line along Illinois Route 114, just before noon after receiving a report of a possible deceased person, officials said.

Deputies found the 30-year-old woman at the scene, where she was pronounced dead. Authorities identified her as Courtney M. Drysdale, of Momence.

The bar posted on Facebook Monday evening, saying, "in spite of tragic events, we will be closed until further notice."

Based on evidence gathered during the preliminary investigation, detectives classified the case as a homicide, the sheriff’s office said. No additional details were released.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office at 815-802-7150. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 815-93-CRIME.

The investigation is ongoing.