Woman found dead with gunshot wound to the head in parked car in Maywood

A person of interest is being questioned after a woman was found dead in a vehicle in Maywood Sunday night.

At about 11:26 p.m., a 29-year-old woman was found in a parked vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head, Chicago police said.

She was transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

While investigating, detectives determined that the incident actually occurred in the 800 block of South Kolmar in Chicago, but she was discovered in Maywood.

Detectives are speaking to a person of interest.