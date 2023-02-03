Woman found guilty of running over 27-year-old after vicious fight

Jurors deliberated for more than two hours at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse as family members of the victim waited nearly six years to learn if justice would be served.

Kenya Washington was found guilty of first-degree murder and aggravated battery after running Naisha Weems over with her car.

Relatives chanted "Justice for Naisha" following the verdict.

Police say a vicious fight took place between two large groups, right before Washington got inside her car and drove it into multiple people, dragging Weems underneath.

"We’re just glad it’s over now. We can move forward and heal and grow and enjoy each other and remember great memories of her and know she’s smiling down and know we went the long mile for her," said Weems' mother.

The incident happened in South Austin near Latrobe and Fulton in May 2017.

Throughout the trial, surveillance video was displayed to jurors taken from a nearby auto body shop.

The video was shown over and over again and captured the moment the 27-year-old home care worker was struck.

During closing arguments, prosecutors said the defendant used her vehicle as a deadly weapon.

Washington testified implying the crash was an accident and she was scared for her life.

Washington was also charged with attempted murder of another man struck during the altercation. She was found not guilty of that charge.

Following the verdict, Washington appeared to have suffered a medical episode inside the courtroom as bailiffs took her away. She’ll be back in court for sentencing in the coming months.