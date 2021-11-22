Woman found in bathtub with gunshot wound to the head on Chicago's South Side

A 22-year-old woman was found shot in the head in a bathtub on Chicago's South Side.

The woman was found in the 8200 block of South Justine.

According to police, a 22-year-old woman was found unresponsive in the bathtub at about 5:24 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Another woman, 20, was found outside on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the face. She was transported to the hospital in serious condition, police said.

The offender is an unknown male and not currently in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.