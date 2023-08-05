Woman found stabbed to death on street near her Oak Forest home

A woman was found stabbed to death following domestic disturbance Friday night in Oak Forest.

Police say 30-year-old Lauren Pikor was found with fatal cuts and stab wounds on the street near her home in 5300 block of Diamond Drive just after 10 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene.

No additional information was made available at this time.

If anyone has information related to this case, contact Detective Sergeant Ryan Burnett at 708-687-1376.