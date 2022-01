A 45-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet an Englewood bedroom Thursday night.

According to police, the woman was in the bedroom just before 10:30 p.m., in the 100 block of West 60th Street when a bullet came through a wall, grazing her left arm.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

The woman refused emergency services.

Advertisement

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.