Woman has been missing from Chicago since 2013, police say

A 33-year-old woman reported missing from Brighton Park on the Southwest Side hasn’t been seen for several years, according to police.

Diana Felix was last seen Nov. 1, 2013 in the 2600 block of 47th Street, Chicago police said in a statement.

A police spokesman said she was reported missing Oct. 10, 2019, but declined to say why it took years for someone to file a report.

Felix is 5-feet-4 and about 130 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.