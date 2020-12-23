Woman hurt during arrest at Brickyard Mall sues City of Chicago

A woman dragged from her car and pinned to the ground by Chicago police officers at Brickyard Mall in May is suing the officers and the city.

Mia Wright and four members of her family are listed as plaintiffs in the lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Chicago, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

On May 31, according to the suit, Wright and the other four were sitting in a Hyundai Sonata at the Brickyard Mall when multiple police officers surrounded their car.

On video recorded by bystanders, officers are seen shattering the car’s windows with batons and yanking the women out of the car. Wright said she was pulled out of the car by her hair and a piece of glass from the shattered window hit her eye.

Wright says she’s now blind in that eye, and unable to fulfill her dreams of becoming a paramedic.

Mia Wright

The lawsuit also alleges Wright received more verbal abuse at the police station; a processing sergeant told Wright she was a "savage b—-," the lawsuit said.

Police had been staking out the Brickyard Mall because of widespread protests and looting that weekend in the city. That included the ransacking of several businesses in the area of the mall.