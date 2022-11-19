Woman injured in hit-and-run at River North crosswalk

A 38-year-old woman was crossing the street in Chicago's River North when she was hit by a car Friday night.

Police say around 7:50 p.m. the victim was hit while in a crosswalk and the car kept driving.

There is no information on the make or model of the car involved, police say. The woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with incapacitating injuries. She is listed in fair condition.

No arrests have been made. Area Three detectives are investigating.