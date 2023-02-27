Woman injured in I-94 freeway shooting after leaving Detroit gas station because she was uncomfortable

A Clinton Township woman was shot Sunday night while driving on I-94 in Detroit, police said.

According to Michigan State Police, the 23-year-old victim said she was at a party and left to take friends to their Downtown Detroit home. After dropping them off, she stopped at a gas station off eastbound I-94. However, she had an uncomfortable feeling and decided not to get gas.

The victim got onto westbound I-94. Shortly after, a vehicle pulled up alongside her in the right lane near Dickerson and started shooting, hitting the woman in the shoulder. She drove herself to the Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct and officers took her to a hospital for her non-life-threatening injuries.

Police found two shell casings on the freeway.

An investigation is ongoing.