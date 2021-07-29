Woman injured in Lawndale hit-and-run

A woman was injured following a hit-and-run Wednesday night in Lawndale on the West Side.

Around 8:50 p.m., the victim, 62, was struck by a vehicle while walking in the 800 block of South Western Avenue, Chicago police said.

A dark-colored BMW was traveling southbound on Western Avenue with the green light when the driver struck the woman, police said.

The driver briefly approached the victim before returning to his car and fleeing the scene, police said. He was last seen traveling westbound on Arthington Street.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.