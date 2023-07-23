Woman injured in Logan Square house fire

A woman was gravely injured in a house fire in Logan Square Sunday morning.

Fire officials responded to a home at 2526 N. Harding Ave. for a Still & Box Alarm around 6:40 a.m.

There was a fire in the basement of the 1.5-story home.

Firefighters rescued a 36-year-old woman who went into cardiac arrest and was transported to Community First Hospital.

They also found a dog at the scene that was revived.

The fire remains under investigating.