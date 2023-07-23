Expand / Collapse search

Woman injured in Logan Square house fire

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Logan Square
CHICAGO - A woman was gravely injured in a house fire in Logan Square Sunday morning. 

Fire officials responded to a home at 2526 N. Harding Ave. for a Still & Box Alarm around 6:40 a.m.

There was a fire in the basement of the 1.5-story home. 

Firefighters rescued a 36-year-old woman who went into cardiac arrest and was transported to Community First Hospital.

They also found a dog at the scene that was revived. 

The fire remains under investigating. 