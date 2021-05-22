Expand / Collapse search

Woman injured in shooting in Gage Park

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
Gage Park
Sun-Times Media Wire

CHICAGO - A 57-year-old woman was hurt in a shooting Saturday in Gage Park on the Southwest Side.

She was the passenger in a vehicle about 4:35 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Maplewood Avenue when someone exited a dark-colored vehicle and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The woman suffered a graze wound to the head and self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Chicago boy shot in the head by stray bullet still recovering

Five-year-old Clareon Williams was shot by a stray bullet while playing on his iPad in his Chicago home. The shooter was never caught. A $10,000 reward is being offered in the case.