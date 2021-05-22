Woman injured in shooting in Gage Park

A 57-year-old woman was hurt in a shooting Saturday in Gage Park on the Southwest Side.

She was the passenger in a vehicle about 4:35 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Maplewood Avenue when someone exited a dark-colored vehicle and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The woman suffered a graze wound to the head and self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP