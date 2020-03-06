Woman killed, 2 injured in Gurnee head-on crash

A woman was killed and two other people were injured in a head-on crash Thursday in north suburban Gurnee.

A 71-year-old man was driving a GMC east on Washington Street when it crossed the center line about 4:50 p.m. and collided with a westbound Toyota near Cemetery Road, according to a statement from Gurnee police.

A 69-year-old woman riding in the GMC was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Gurnee Fire Department paramedics took the driver to a hospital.

The 37-year-old woman driving the Toyota was also taken to a hospital, police said. The crash caused “extensive damage” to both vehicles.

The Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team responded to the scene and the crash remains under investigation by Gurnee police.