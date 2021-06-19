Woman killed, 2 injured, including 15-year-old boy, in Back of the Yards shooting

A woman was killed and two other people injured, including a 15-year-old boy, in a shooting Friday night in Back of the Yards.

The group was standing on the sidewalk in the 5400 block of South Bishop Street when a male shot them from an unknown distance, Chicago police said.

The woman, 28, was shot in the head and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced, police said,

The teen boy was struck in the leg and taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

The man, 31, suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was treated and released on scene.

At the scene, a birthday balloon was seen on the porch of a home surrounded by crime tape.

Next-door neighbors said there was a gathering at the home but then went inside before any shooting broke out, police said.

Across the street from the scene, another neighbors car had both back windows shot out.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet identified the woman killed.

Area One detectives are investigating.