Woman killed, 3 injured in crash on Lake Shore Drive in Uptown

A 32-year-old woman died early Sunday morning after a car crash on Lake Shore Drive in Uptown, police said.

The crash happened around 1:46 a.m. in the 4400 block of North Lake Shore Drive, according to police. A gray sedan carrying four people was traveling northbound when it struck a light pole.

The woman, who was a front-seat passenger, suffered head trauma and was pronounced dead at Weiss Memorial Hospital. The driver, a man, sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in fair condition. Two female passengers in the back seat were treated for minor injuries and taken to local hospitals.

Citations are pending, and Major Accident Detectives are investigating the crash.