Woman killed after boyfriend's handgun accidentally discharges during McKinley Park party: police

A woman has died after her boyfriend's handgun accidentally discharged at a party in McKinley Park Saturday morning.

The incident occurred in the 3700 block of South Wood.

At about 12:30 a.m., a 35-year-old woman was in the rear yard attending a party when her boyfriend's handgun accidentally discharged.

The woman was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the face. She was later pronounced dead.

The boyfriend was taken into custody, police said.

Area One detectives continue to investigate.