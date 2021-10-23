Expand / Collapse search
Woman killed after boyfriend's handgun accidentally discharges during McKinley Park party: police

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
McKinley Park
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A woman has died after her boyfriend's handgun accidentally discharged at a party in McKinley Park Saturday morning.

The incident occurred in the 3700 block of South Wood.

At about 12:30 a.m., a 35-year-old woman was in the rear yard attending a party when her boyfriend's handgun accidentally discharged.

The woman was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the face. She was later pronounced dead.

The boyfriend was taken into custody, police said.

Area One detectives continue to investigate.

 