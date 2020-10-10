Woman killed, another hurt in West Garfield Park shooting

Two women were shot Saturday, one of them fatally, in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

They were standing in an alley at 2:27 a.m. in the 4500 block of West Wilcox Street when someone fired shots, according to Chicago police.

Mieya C. Sims, 25, was shot in the head and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. She lived in west suburban Cicero.

The other woman, 22, was hit in the right leg and taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.