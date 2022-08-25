Woman killed, another wounded in Little Village shooting

Two women were shot, one fatally, Wednesday night in the Little Village neighborhood.

The pair were standing outside around 8:20 p.m. when someone started shooting at them in the 2700 block of South Homan Avenue, police said.

The 22-year-old woman was shot multiple times in the torso and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said. She has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The 24-year-old was struck in the buttocks and abdomen and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.