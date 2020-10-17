Woman killed, child seriously injured, in roll over crash on I-290 near Forest Park

A 32-year-old woman died and an 8-year-old girl was seriously injured in a vehicle crash Friday morning on Interstate 290 near suburban Forest Park, according to preliminary information from Illinois State police.

About 4:30 a.m. the woman was in the far left lane driving a 2004 white Chevy Suburban east on I-290 near Harlem Avenue, when she drifted across all lanes and struck the concrete median barrier, state police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The impact of the crash caused the SUV to flip on its roof and become fully engulfed in flames, state police said.

The woman, Harina Griffin of Dubuque, Iowa, was ejected from the SUV and pronounced dead at the scene, state police said. Her passenger, an 8-year-old girl, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

All eastbound lanes of I-290 were closed about 4:55 a.m. for an investigation, state police said, but were reopened about 9:20 a.m.

Illinois State police continue to investigate the crash.