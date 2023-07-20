Woman killed in hit-and-run on I-80 in Indiana: police

Indiana State Police are seeking information from the public after a woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run on Interstate 80 Tuesday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., police say a Black woman wearing all black clothing was reported walking in the roadway in the area of eastbound I-80/94, just east of Broadway.

Not long after, 911 callers reported the woman had been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The woman died from the impact. She has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact ISP at 219-696-6242.