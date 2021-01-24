Woman killed in Avalon Park crash: police

A woman was killed in a crash Saturday night in Avalon Park, police said.

The 27-year old was a passenger in a blue Honda that was making a turn about 11:30 p.m. in the 8300 block of South Stony Island Avenue when it crashed into an Acura driving northbound on Stony Island Avenue, Chicago police said.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on her death.

The driver of the Honda, an 18-year-old woman and another passenger, 22, were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Preliminary information shows that the Acura was traveling with the green light when the driver of the Honda struck them, police said.

Advertisement

The driver of the Acura continued driving and stopped on the 8100 block of South East End Avenue when the car caught on fire, police said. The occupants abandoned the car and left the scene on foot.

No charges have been filed as Area Two and Major Accidents detectives investigate.