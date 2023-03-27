Woman killed in crash with Maserati in Altgeld Gardens

A woman was killed in a crash Sunday night in the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood on Chicago's Far South Side.

A Maserati was driving westbound on 130th Street around 9:16 p.m. when it attempted to make an illegal U-turn and struck a Nissan that was traveling eastbound in the 13000 block of South Evans Avenue, according to police.

A 41-year-old woman who was riding in the Nissan suffered trauma to her body and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said. She has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Both drivers were issued traffic citations.

CPD's Major Accidents Unit is investigating the crash.

No further information was immediately available.