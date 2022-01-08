Expand / Collapse search

Woman killed in DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash near Uptown

Published 
News
Sun-Times Media Wire

UPTOWN - A 48-year-old woman was killed in a crash Friday afternoon in Uptown.

The woman was driving a Toyota about 4:20 p.m. in the 4800 block of North Lake Shore Drive when she veered from the right lane to the furthest left lane and struck a median and a tree before stopping, Chicago police said.

She was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said. She was identified as Zejna Ljevakovic.

No other vehicles were hit and no injuries were reported, according to police.