Woman killed in northwest Indiana house explosion identified

A woman who was killed in a house explosion in northwest Indiana last month has been identified.

At about 12:15 p.m. on Nov. 23, police and fire officials responded to a home at 601 E. 29th Avenue in Hobart for a call of a house explosion.

Upon arrival, a woman was found dead in the house.

She has been identified as 70-year-old Geraldine Hook.

According to the Lake County Coroner's Office, the death was ruled an accident.

Authorities said there was a build up of gas in the house, but it is unclear what triggered it.