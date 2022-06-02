Woman killed in Peotone crash

A driver was killed after crashing her car into a semi truck Wednesday in south suburban Peotone.

Around 3 p.m., the 21-year-old was driving westbound behind a slower moving semi on Wilmington-Peotone Road when she tried to pass the truck in the eastbound lane, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office.

Her car, a Nissan Rouge, caught the edge of the pavement and hit the gravel. As she was attempting to correct her vehicle, a Mack Tractor fuel tanker was also in the eastbound lane and tried to stop his vehicle but struck the driver side of the Nissan, forcing it to crash in a ditch, officials said.

A third vehicle, a 2006 Acura, was driving westbound on the road and swerved his car into a cornfield to avoid the crash.

The woman, who is from Indiana, was pronounced dead at the scene. She has not yet been identified by the Will County Coroner.

Diesel fuel began leaking out of the tanker and the Peotone Fire Department was called to the scene to handle the hazmat situation.

No other injuries were reported.