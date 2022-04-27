Woman shot, killed in Target parking lot at Brickyard Mall

A 47-year-old woman was shot and killed Wednesday morning in the parking lot of a Target at Brickyard Mall in the Montclare neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The woman was standing outside around 9:29 a.m. in the 6500 block of West Diversey Avenue when someone approached her and started shooting, police said.

She suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said. She has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Police taped off a portion of the parking lot as they investigated the scene.

No one is in custody.

Target issued the following statement on the shooting:

"We were saddened to learn of a shooting in the parking lot of our Brickyard Chicago store earlier today. It is not an active shooter situation and all other guests and team members are safe. Our security team immediately called law enforcement and secured the store, and we appreciate the fast response of the 25th Precinct Chicago Police Department. Target will provide law enforcement with any information needed for their investigation."