Woman killed while trying to teach man how to drive

A woman was killed in Chicago on Saturday night while trying to teach a man how to drive.

Chicago police said the woman, 61, was in a church parking lot on West Devon near North Greenview in Rogers Park around 7:15 p.m. The man, 61, was in a Toyota Sienna. He accidentally pressed the accelerator in reverse instead of the brakes, and hit her and dragged her.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Another person who was in the backseat of the minivan with the door open fell out and was injured.

The driver is being cited for not having a driver's license.