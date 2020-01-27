Woman missing for weeks last seen in Woodlawn

article

Police are asking the community for help finding a missing 37-year-old woman who was last seen in Woodlawn on the South Side.

Jalene Johnson was last seen Nov. 29, 2019, near the 6100 block of South Kenwood Avenue, Chicago police said in a missing person alert.

She is 5-foot-4, 153 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a blue and white hooded sweatshirt with a gray shirt underneath, green capri pants, white socks and denim shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.