Woman missing from Brighton Park

Chicago police are asking for help locating a 29-year-old woman who has been missing for months from Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

Dulce Sandoval was last seen Jun. 30 in the 4000 block of South Albany Avenue, Chicago police said. She was last seen wearing a short-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and gym shoes.

Sandoval is 5-foot-5, 140 pounds, and has black hair and light brown eyes.

Anyone with information of her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.