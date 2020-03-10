Woman missing from Chicago's South Side

article

Police are looking for a woman who was reported missing from Gresham on the South Side.

Unique Sanders, 29, was last seen March 6 near the 7700 block of South Emerald Avenue, according to a missing person report from Chicago police. She was wearing a red, white and blue shirt with a black bonnet and red-and-white Air Force One shoes.

Sanders is 5-foot-8, 150 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair, police said. She also has multiple tattoos and piercings.

She also frequents the area of 90th Street and South Cottage Grove Avenue in Burnside, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives at 312-747-8374.