Woman missing from Deer Park assisted-living home found safe in clothing store

An 80-year-old woman reported missing in northwest suburban Deer Park has been found safe in a nearby clothing store.

Dolores Catherine Steen-Fahey was last seen about 5:30 a.m. Friday walking out of Solana Assisted Living, 21840 W. Lake Cook Rd., the Lake County sheriff’s office said in a statement.

She was found later that morning in a Banana Republic clothing store, where a customer called 911.

She is in good condition and is being evaluated by paramedics.

“The Lake County Sheriff’s Office thanks the community for their tips and watchful eye, which ultimately led to Dolores being located,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.