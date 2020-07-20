Expand / Collapse search

Woman nearly hit when car drives away from pump with gas nozzle still attached

Courtesy Tas Petroleum via Storyful

BRIDGEWATER, Tasmania - A woman narrowly missed serious injury when a motorist drove off with a petrol pump still attached to their car at Bridgewater, Tasmania, on July 19.

In a video captured on Tas Petroleum’s CCTV, a car is seen leaving with the fuel nozzle in their vehicle.

The hose connecting the nozzle to the bowser later flings back at high speed, narrowly missing a woman as she stands next to the pump.

Tas Petroleum told Storyful the woman had not been injured and had been offered a voucher for free fuel.

The company urged the motorist to make contact.