Woman on bicycle fatally struck by driver fleeing police in Elgin

A driver is in custody after fleeing police in Elgin on Tuesday and striking two bicyclists, one of them fatally, in the west suburb.

Sandra Sampey, 52, was riding a bike about 5:45 p.m. when she was hit at Raymond Drive and Purify Road, according to the Kane County coroner’s office. She died at a hospital.

The 58-year-old man she was biking with was also hit by the car and listed in critical condition at a hospital, Elgin police said. Both are from Bartlett.

Earlier, the driver was involved in a separate hit-and-run crash near Chicago Street and Villa Court, police said.

A police officer in the area was waved down and tried to pull over the vehicle, but the driver sped off and later struck the two bicyclists before fleeing on foot, police said. The driver, who has not been charged, was arrested two hours later.

Illinois State Police are investigating the crash since it involved someone fleeing police.