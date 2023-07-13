Woman pepper sprays man during argument, he then pulls out gun and shoots her: police

A man shot a woman during an argument in Englewood Thursday after she pepper-sprayed him.

At about 3:52 p.m., a 30-year-old woman was involved in a verbal altercation with an unknown male in the 7400 block of South Harvard and pepper-sprayed him, police said.

The male then produced a handgun and shot the woman in the buttocks before fleeing the area.

The woman was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

No offenders are in custody. Area detectives are investigating.