Woman recovering after bullet enters Joliet home during late-night shooting

The Brief A 51-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet while inside a home on Second Avenue. Police found more than 20 shell casings and confirmed another occupied home was also struck. Investigators are still working to determine what led to the shooting.



A 51-year-old woman is recovering after being grazed by a bullet that entered a home Thursday night in Joliet.

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Second and Hobbs avenues just before 9:30 p.m., according to a preliminary report from Joliet police.

The woman told responding officers she was in the living room of a home in the 700 block of Second Avenue when she was grazed in the abdomen by a bullet. She was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center for treatment. Her injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Investigators canvassed the area and recovered more than 20 spent shell casings outside the home, which had been struck multiple times by gunfire. Police also discovered that an occupied home in the 100 block of Hobbs Avenue was hit during the shooting. No injuries were reported at that location.

What we don't know:

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with video footage or information related to the incident is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department at 815-724-3020 or Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734, or submit a tip online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.