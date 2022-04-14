Woman, 22, reported missing from Chicago's West Side

article

Police are asking for the public's help in locating at 22-year-old woman who was reported missing from the Austin neighborhood.

Jisel De Dios, 22, was last seen at 2 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of North Mason Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.

De Dios was last seen wearing a dark green hooded jacket, black pants and white shoes.

She is 5 feet tall, 107 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.