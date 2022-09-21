Woman reported missing for months after being discharged from Chicago hospital

article

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who has been missing for months after being discharged from a hospital on Chicago's South Side.

Briana Cox, 26, was last seen on May 8 after she was treated and discharged from Holy Cross Hospital, according to a CPD missing person alert.

She is 5-foot-2, 180 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Cox suffers from schizophrenia and may be in need of medication.

Cox is known to frequent the area of 9500 South Crandon Avenue.

Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to call Chicago police at (312) 747-8274.