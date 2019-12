article

A 27-year-old woman has been reported missing from Grand Crossing on the South Side.

Gabrielle Zeigler was last seen Aug. 9 in the 1300 block of East 69th Street, Chicago police said in a missing person alert.

Zeigler, who also goes by “Gabby,” is 5-foot-5 and has short hair, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.