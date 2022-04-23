Expand / Collapse search

Woman robbed while riding train on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A woman was robbed of her cell phone while riding a train on Chicago's West Side Friday night.

The robbery occurred in the 300 block of North Austin,

According to police, the 31-year-old woman was on the train at about 8:20 p.m. when an unknown male approached her, and forced her cell phone from her.

The suspect then exited the train, police said.

The victim refused medical attention.

No one is in custody. 