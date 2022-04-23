Woman robbed while riding train on Chicago's West Side

A woman was robbed of her cell phone while riding a train on Chicago's West Side Friday night.

The robbery occurred in the 300 block of North Austin,

According to police, the 31-year-old woman was on the train at about 8:20 p.m. when an unknown male approached her, and forced her cell phone from her.

The suspect then exited the train, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The victim refused medical attention.

Advertisement

No one is in custody.