Woman run over and killed by car in Blue Island

An 83-year-old woman was killed when she was hit by a vehicle Saturday in south suburban Blue Island.

Albina Gonzalez was hit by a vehicle about 1:05 p.m. in the 13000 block of Maple Street, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. She died about half an hour later at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

An autopsy Sunday ruled Gonzalez’s death an accident, saying she died of blunt force injuries, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Blue Island police did not immediately respond to a request for details.