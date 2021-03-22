Woman sexually assaulted in Lake View

A 29-year-old woman was sexually assaulted Sunday in Lake View on the North Side.

About 3:45 a.m., the woman was walking west in the 1000 block of West School Street when a man grabbed her from behind and told her he had a gun, Chicago police said.

He forced her to an alley and sexually assaulted her, police said.

The man was about 5-foot-7 and wore a black nylon over his head, police said. He was in his late 20s to early 30s.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8261.