Woman sexually assaulted near downtown Chicago garage; suspect in custody, police say
CHICAGO - A woman was sexually assaulted early Monday near a downtown Chicago parking garage, and a suspect is in custody, authorities said.
What we know:
The incident occurred about 6:35 a.m. in the 0-100 block of North Michigan Avenue, near the Millennium Park garage.
Chicago police said a 20-year-old woman was walking when a man approached her and attempted to sexually assault her. Witnesses intervened, and the suspect fled.
The woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.
Officers located the suspect a short time later and took him into custody.
What's next:
The suspect’s identity has not been released. Charges are still pending.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.