Woman sexually assaulted near downtown Chicago garage; suspect in custody, police say

The Brief A 20-year-old woman was sexually assaulted early Monday near North Michigan Avenue; witnesses intervened and the suspect fled. Police located and arrested the suspect a short time later. The victim is in good condition; the suspect’s identity has not been released and charges are pending.



A woman was sexually assaulted early Monday near a downtown Chicago parking garage, and a suspect is in custody, authorities said.

What we know:

The incident occurred about 6:35 a.m. in the 0-100 block of North Michigan Avenue, near the Millennium Park garage.

Chicago police said a 20-year-old woman was walking when a man approached her and attempted to sexually assault her. Witnesses intervened, and the suspect fled.

The woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.

Officers located the suspect a short time later and took him into custody.

What's next:

The suspect’s identity has not been released. Charges are still pending.