Woman sexually assaulted on Museum Campus: police

A woman was sexually assaulted Friday on the Museum Campus, according to police.

About midnight, the 34-year-old was involved in an argument with her boyfriend in the 500 block of East Solidarity Drive, Chicago police said.

The boyfriend walked away and when he returned he saw the woman and a male coming out from behind some bushes, police said. The boyfriend and the male were then involved in a fight.

Officers in the area saw the altercation and approached, police said. The boyfriend told them the male had sexually assaulted his girlfriend.

The woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where her condition was stabilized, police said.

The male was taken into custody, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.