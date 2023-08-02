Woman shoots at home intruder in Roseland

A woman shot at a person who was trying to break into her home Wednesday morning in the Roseland neighborhood.

Around 4 a.m., the 33-year-old was inside a residence in the 11400 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when she heard someone trying to break in through her window, according to police.

She shot once and the suspect fled in an unknown direction, police said.

No injuries were reported and no one is in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.